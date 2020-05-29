BARLOW, Charles N. Celebration of life for Mr. Charles N. Barlow "The Godfather of East Point" will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 10 AM, from the chapel of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Dr., East Point, GA 30344. Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27 - Friday, May 29, 8 AM - 8 PM. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live. Internment at Southview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Hill Community Development Corporation, 2741 Bayard St. East Point, GA 30344. A Memorial Service of Honor will be held at a later date at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor.



