Charles Barry
BARRY, Charles F.

Charles F. Barry, 88, died on November 13, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, he was a graduate of The Massachusetts Maritime Academy and served as a Navy Officer for 5 years which inspired a lifelong love of boating. From his first boat on the Chesapeake to his last on Lake Lanier he liked nothing better than a sunset cruise on the water.

Charlie worked in Sales Management for IBM for 30 years and retired to Lake Lanier in 1993. The dedication he gave to IBM quickly transferred to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Committee where he volunteered for 3 years. In Dawson County, he spent many years as a mentor in the Dawson County Schools, and a member of the Lion's club. Charlie spent much of his time volunteering at the Ric Rac and was a Board Member over 15 years.

Preceded in death by his son Christopher, Charlie is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Carol, his daughters Allison Barry Rosenlund (Denmark) and Paige Barry (Houston, TX) as well as 4 grandchildren.

In lieu of the usual remembrances you may make a donation in his name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 991 Kilough Church Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.

Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
