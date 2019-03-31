|
|
BATTLE, Jr., Charles Richard "Chip" Born March 30, 1954, passed away on October 23, 2018. Chip was predeceased by his parents Dick & Edna Battle and by his sister Gena Battle Doody. He was a 1972 graduate of Grady High School and attended Oglethorpe University. A graveside service will be held for Chip on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Mary Peters of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer officiating. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019