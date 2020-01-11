Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lilburn First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Battle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Battle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Battle Obituary
BATTLE, Charles Charles Thomas Battle, also known fondly as C.T., passed away peacefully January 9, 2020. C.T. was 94 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hilda Allen Battle of Snellville GA; his daughters, Susan Feldman (Scott) and Nancy Case (Barton); grandchildren, Dale Feldman, Weston Feldman, Holly Feldman, Rebecca Case and Kimberly Bromann (Clemens). His son, Charles Allen Battle, preceded him in death. He was also blessed with a caretaker, Georgia Preston, for the last 9 years. C.T. grew up in Ellaville, GA. He attended North Georgia College and graduated in 1943. After graduation, he served as an Army medic in WW II. He then graduated with a BBA degree from UGA followed by a masters degree from Vanderbilt College. In 1953, he married Hilda Allen in Statesboro, GA. Mr. Battle worked for 30 years in the field of education. This included teaching, coaching sports, School Superintendent for Schley County as well as administrative duties with the State Department of Education. Upon retirement, he was the Director of Facilities and Transportation for the state. Mr. Battle was an active member of Lilburn First Baptist Church for several decades. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and on other numerous committees. Pop will be missed by many friends and family but we know he is rejoicing with his Savior. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13th, at 11 AM, at Lilburn First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Lilburn First Baptist Church, 285 Main Street, Lilburn, GA 30047. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 12th, from 2 - 4 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -