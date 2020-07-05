Charles Bell

BELL, Charles Bacon, M.D. Charles B. "Charlie" Bell, 77, of Decatur, died peacefully at home on the morning of June 27, four weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Born at Emory Hospital, he and his brother, sons of Charles Clinton Bell and Alice Cooper Bell, grew up in Woodstock, Georgia. Both left Woodstock to attend Emory University, where Charlie met the love of his life, Gail Legters, in the Emory Science Library. Unable to concentrate on studying in her presence, he was compelled to ask her name, which boldness led to 56 years of marriage and their two sons, David Cooper Bell and Andrew Clifford Bell. After Charlie and Gail graduated from Emory, he became a data processor at Lockheed and they moved to Woodstock, where he was elected mayor at the tender age of 21. Four years later they moved back to Decatur for Gail to begin doctoral studies. By then a consultant at MSA, Charlie fairly regularly got 2AM phone calls when A/R software in faraway cities went awry. He decided he would rather take calls from people in need of help so he got approval to audit pre-med courses at Emory. Later accepted to Emory for both Medical School and an Internal Medicine Residency, he became a solo practitioner in Decatur where he practiced at DeKalb General until his retirement in 2002. He was a gifted diagnostician, a deeply caring physician, a consummate listener and a thorough answerer of questions. A voracious reader, his knowledge was broad, his memory and stories long. He was a man of honor, kindness and wry humor and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about family camping and backpacking and was an avid DIYer. Known around Decatur for baking and sharing addictive cheese straws, he also was known for years of grilling on the square for DHS fundraising. School coaches counted on his doing the athletes' sports physicals for nearly a decade. A final decade-long volunteer activity earned him the name "Mr. Chick-fil-A" at Fulton County's Hope Hall, where every Monday morning until he became ill, he delivered boxes of great CFA leftovers for drug program participants. Charlie is survived by his wife, Dr. Gail Bell, and his son, David (Roselani) and beloved grandsons, Beau, Luke and Asa as well as his brother, Dr. Frank Bell (Kathy) and nieces, Dr. Katherine Bell Hill (Matt) and Allison Bell McCorvey (John) and their children. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Andrew Clifford Bell. A private interment will be held at Decatur Cemetery in the fall, followed by a COVID-appropriate reception with friends at Glenlake Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agnes Scott College, the Oakhurst Recovery Program, the Fulton County Accountability Court's Hope Hall or a charity of your choice
. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.