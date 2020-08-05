1/1
Charles Bonner
BONNER, Charles Bennett Charles Bennett Bonner, 67, of Athens, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Athens, Mr. Bonner was the son of the late William H. Bonner and Caroline Bennett Bonner. He loved opera, travel, attending UGA football games, and his beloved cat, Molly. Mr. Bonner was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens and served on the board of the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art in Morgan County. He worked for many years as a certified public accountant in the Athens area. Survivors include sister, Elizabeth Bonner Giles of Portland, OR; niece, Sarah Elizabeth Giles; nephew, William Durham Giles; and cousins, Craig Wright (Linda), Bill Faircloth (Sallie) and Tommy Faircloth (Brian Smooke). A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, at 10 AM, at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Rev. Frank Granger officiating. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
