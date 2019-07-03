CASTLES, Rev. Charles W. The Rev. Charles W. Castles departed this life on July 1, 2019 at Savannah Square. Born October 29, 1933, he was adopted as an infant by David and Catherine Castles of Lakeland, Florida. Charles was raised a Presbyterian, worked in his father's grocery store; was educated at Lakeland High School and Florida Southern College, where he earned his AB degree. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in France. Following his discharge, he studied at Columbia Theological Seminary and eared the degree of Master of Divinity. He served as Presbyterian pastor of a two church field in Macon, GA. During that time, he met and married Janice Louise Sapp. He then took six quarters of clinical pastoral education at Central State Hospital and the Georgian Clinic for Alcohol Rehabilitation. This training convinced him that he should take a break from ordained ministry. He was then employed for a quarter century with the Southeastern region of the Central Insurance Companies; during which time he continued in lay ministry. In 1984 he was confirmed in the Episcopal Church, where, his lay ministries were hospital visitation and singing in the St. Philip's Cathedral choir, Atlanta. The death of his parents, within two weeks of each other led him to seek grief counseling from and Episcopal priest/psychiatrist, who encouraged Charles to seek ordination in his new faith community. Upon retirement from the Central Companies, he entered the Emory Hospital Center for Pastoral Services, and completed two years of residency as a chaplain. From there he went to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, a ministry to the mentally ill and physically disabled poor, who live in group homes. After several years he was ordained to holy orders as a deacon, and continued in this role at Holy Comforter. Upon moving to Savannah, Charles served as deacon at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Chapel until his retirement in 2013. He continued to attend the twice monthly services. He, also, attended Sunday worship and weeknight fellowship groups in his wife's congregation, The Sycamore Church. He drew upon life experiences for his pastoral theology, best illustrated by the shortest verse in Scripture, "Jesus wept." Our own grief equips us to minister to the bereaved and the dying. His own losses empowered his hospital chaplaincy and subsequent pastoral care to others. Charles' special interests included vocal studies in church and classical music, drama, short story writing, and poetry, (some of which was set to music). A member of the Savannah Lions Club he served as a chaplain in the absence of the regular chaplain was song leader at regular meetings, and was involved in several fund-raising projects. He is survived by his wife Janice, his sister Cathy Tedder of Satellite Beach, FL and her husband Bob; several nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers-in-law: Corrine Allison Sapp, James Calvin Sapp, and numerous friends, and former parishioners. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Sycamore Church, 1914 E. 52nd Street, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to The Lion's Club of Savannah, for service to the visually impaired; 2141 Rowland Ave., Savannah, GA 31404 or to the Episcopal Mission of St. Bartholomew (C/O Diocese of GA); 1802 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31401 or to the Friendship Center of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 737 Woodland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316 or the Sycamore Church, (office at 2031 Grove Point Rd., Savannah, GA 31419). Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA 912-352-7200. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019