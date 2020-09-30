CATE, Charles
Charles Cate, age 78 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Charlie was born and grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee. He attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville graduating in 1964. Around this time and residing in Knoxville, Charlie's first son, James, was born. Charlie went to work with Crawford & Company and relocated to St. Louis, Missouri. In 1968, Charlie was recruited to Delta Air Lines and relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. In the following year, his second son, Brian was born. In the following years, Charlie rose to head the Claims Division at Delta when the company was growing into an internationally recognized brand. Charlie enjoyed playing golf and kept a 10 handicap while mostly only playing once a week. Charlie enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf and coaching his sons in basketball. Charlie retired from Delta in 1999. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jama Cate; his sister, Shirley Cate Matthews and nephew, Derek Timothy Cate. Charlie is survived by June Hawkins; Sons: James Cate and wife Amy, children Grace and Preston; Brian and wife Angela, children Candler and Kylie; brother: Ronnie Cate and wife Julie; sisters and brother-in-law: Freddie and Charles Towle, Linda Cate and Kenny Whiten; nieces and nephews: Gina and Alan Smith and son Shane Woods; brother-in-law: J.B. Matthews; Nieces: Tammie Sutton and husband Mike and Shalea Martin and husband Kenny; Nieces: Lynzi Greene and husband David, McKenzie Cate Martin and husband Austin Tinker, Kelsey White and husband Justin; great nieces and nephew: Addison Cate McCarter, Parker James David Greene, and Avery Ilene White. Graveside service 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Shiloh Cemetery, Pigeon Forge, TN. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com .