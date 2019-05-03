Services
Charles Clifton LAND

LAND, Charles Clifton Charles Clifton Land, age 74, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta with Dr. William Camp officiating. A native of Tennessee, Mr. Land's family relocated to Atlanta where he attended Murphy High School, and remained in communication with much of his class. He later obtained a Structural Engineering Degree from Southern Polytechnic University. He spent most of his career working for Lockwood Greene and CH2M HILL, contributing to many landmark buildings nationally and abroad. His hobbies included spending time with his "houndcat", driving his convertible GT, and rooting for the Gators. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
