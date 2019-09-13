|
|
COCHRAN, Charles Charles Leon Cochran, 80, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Leon was a loving father, grandfather and friend. Leon was an active member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where he attended since childhood. He was a tool and die maker for over 50 years. After retiring from Atlantic Steel Co. in 1997, Leon went back to work six weeks later at Atlanta Plastic Injection Molding, where he was employed until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Cochran; parents Frank and Mattie Mae Cochran; brothers and sister, Bill Cochran, Harold Cochran, Russell Cochran, Joe Cochran, and Sarah Graves. Survivors include his daughter, Bekki (Jody) Davis of Cumming, grandchildren, Hunter Davis, Logan Davis, of Cumming, GA; sister, Delene McCrary of Jupiter, FL, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, at 1 PM, at Hopewell Baptist Church in Milton, GA with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Alan Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 3 to 9 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM until 12 PM. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019