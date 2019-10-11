Resources
COLETTA, Charles Andrew "Chuck" Charles Coletta, age 62, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, in Yuma, AZ. Chuck had an accomplished career as a materials testing engineer working on projects all over the world. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, with graduate work at Georgia Tech. He is survived by: his family, Greta Ytterbo, Andrew and Meredith Coletta, and Hannah Coletta; parents, Max and Shirley Coletta; sister, Teresa Sandrock and family; brother, Tony Coletta and family; as well as extended family and friends. An intimate service was held in Yuma and a private celebration of life will be held in Atlanta. Donations can be made in Chuck's memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019
