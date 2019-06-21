|
COLLINS, Charles C. Charles C. Collins, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 19, 2019. Mr. Collins was one of the original owners of Collins Brothers Produce located at the State Farmer's Market in Forest Park. The business was started by his father, Curtis and himself. Collins Brothers was his father's passion and eventually expanded into the family business. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. Pastor Ray Waters will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Friday from 5pm-8pm. He is survived by his daughters, Amber Collins (Scott Jones) of Fayetteville and Dawn Collins (John Brutto) of Brooks; son, David Cowart (Julie) of Fayetteville; sisters, Dr. Dale Vidal (Richard) and Suzanne Faulk; brothers, Roy Collins (Beth), Steve Collins (Kimberly), Bob Collins. Mike Collins (Beverly), David Collins (Sharon); 6 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019