Services
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 926-3107
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Coppi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Coppi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Coppi Obituary
COPPI, Charles Nicholas "Chuck" Charles "Chuck" Nicholas Coppi of Woodstock, GA passed peacefully into heaven on March 14th, 2020. The cause was heart failure. His passion for aviation and aircraft design led to his graduation from New York University in 1952. He began his career with Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation at Bethpage, Long Island, where he designed the then-revolutionary Gulfstream business aircraft which, for the first time, provided business travelers with an aircraft designed specifically for their needs. Coppi served as engineering manager on the Gulfstream II turbojet aircraft and continued his career in Savannah by leading Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation engineering through the development of Gulfstream Ill, IV, and the intercontinental-range Gulfstream V aircraft. After retiring as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Mr. Coppi moved to Woodstock, Georgia. Chuck had a strong Christian faith and loved his family more than anything. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise, brother David (MaryAnn) Coppi, daughter Lisa Durfee, granddaughter Kathryn (Joseph) Hoffman and grandson Robert Durfee. He was predeceased by his sons, Douglas F. Coppi and Eric C. Coppi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society in memory of Chuck Coppi. A family memorial service will be held in the near future. To send condolences please visit www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodstock Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -