|
|
COPPI, Charles Nicholas "Chuck" Charles "Chuck" Nicholas Coppi of Woodstock, GA passed peacefully into heaven on March 14th, 2020. The cause was heart failure. His passion for aviation and aircraft design led to his graduation from New York University in 1952. He began his career with Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation at Bethpage, Long Island, where he designed the then-revolutionary Gulfstream business aircraft which, for the first time, provided business travelers with an aircraft designed specifically for their needs. Coppi served as engineering manager on the Gulfstream II turbojet aircraft and continued his career in Savannah by leading Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation engineering through the development of Gulfstream Ill, IV, and the intercontinental-range Gulfstream V aircraft. After retiring as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Mr. Coppi moved to Woodstock, Georgia. Chuck had a strong Christian faith and loved his family more than anything. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise, brother David (MaryAnn) Coppi, daughter Lisa Durfee, granddaughter Kathryn (Joseph) Hoffman and grandson Robert Durfee. He was predeceased by his sons, Douglas F. Coppi and Eric C. Coppi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Atlanta Humane Society in memory of Chuck Coppi. A family memorial service will be held in the near future. To send condolences please visit www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020