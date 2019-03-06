CRABBE, Charles "Homer" Charles "Homer" Crabbe, 94, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Powder Springs, GA surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs with Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. Homer is survived by his sons Dr. Charles Crabbe (Jean) of Kennesaw, GA, Ray Crabbe (Dell) of Hoover, AL; his daughter Trudy Akery (Don) of Fort Worth, TX; his sister Faye Bozeman (Earl) of Dallas, GA; his brothers Oscar Crabbe of Dallas, GA, and Lamar Crabbe (Bobbie) of Powder Springs, GA; he was blessed with four grandchildren and seven great-granddaughters, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Kiyoko Crabbe. Homer served in the Army during World War II and in the Airforce where he served in the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Silver Star and Bronze Star for his bravery and valor. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary