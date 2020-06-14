CRUMP, Charles Mr. Charles Crump of College Park, GA passed away on June 9, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory to a loving and devoted wife, Rubie D. Crump; son, Enrique "Nick" Brown; sisters, Pastor Edith Langston and Rosetta Smith; father and mother-in-law, William and Emma Brown; tree brothers-in-law, Larry Brown (Gloria), William W. Brown Jr. (Annie), and William Biggers (Rev. Carolyn); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and fraternity brothers. On Monday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.