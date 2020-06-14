Charles Crump
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRUMP, Charles Mr. Charles Crump of College Park, GA passed away on June 9, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory to a loving and devoted wife, Rubie D. Crump; son, Enrique "Nick" Brown; sisters, Pastor Edith Langston and Rosetta Smith; father and mother-in-law, William and Emma Brown; tree brothers-in-law, Larry Brown (Gloria), William W. Brown Jr. (Annie), and William Biggers (Rev. Carolyn); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and fraternity brothers. On Monday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved