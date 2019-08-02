|
DICKSON, Jr., Charles Lafayette Charles Lafayette Dickson, Jr., 90 of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Mr. Dickson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Heath Dickson; sons, Charles Lafayette Dickson, III, Christopher Laffitte Dickson (Carrie); grandchildren, Claire Dickson, Garrett Dickson and Audrey Dickson. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 3, at 2 o'clock in the chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019