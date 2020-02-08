|
DUNCAN, III, Charles Gilbert Charles Gilbert Duncan III died at 70 in his native Atlanta. Born to Charles Gilbert Duncan Jr. and Jeanne Inzer Kelley, Gilbert was raised in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta. He attended Morningside Elementary School and was a graduate of Henry W. Grady High School, where he played football, but was better known for being voted first-runner up as the Best-Looking senior in the class of 1967. After High School, Gilbert enrolled in the National Guard between 1967-71. Gilbert graduated from the University of Georgia and, after college, returned to Atlanta to work in the clerk's office of the Georgia House of Representatives. He served under the Gold Dome during the Georgia Legislative sessions of 1975 and 1976. Later, he studied real estate and, for many years, was successfully self-employed as a property appraiser, commercial and residential. But, for all intents and purposes, Gilbert was a Student of Life. All topics of study attracted his wondrous curiosity, including his love of camping and spending time in North Georgia, enjoying the Appalachian mountains with friends and family. Gilbert faced life with courage and tenacity, and embodied kindness, offering encouraging words to everyone. In 1977, Gilbert married his beloved Susie Bealer. They began a life together that took them down countless avenues of discovery and they balanced each other into a beautiful blend. He is survived by his two children and their spouses, James Alexander Duncan and Elizabeth Adams, and Rebecca Duncan and Michael Muench; his five grandchildren, Owen Duncan, Helen Duncan, James Duncan, Arlo Muench, and Wystan Muench; and two siblings, Laura Meyer and Niki Fiedler. A memorial service will be held on February 29th at 10 AM at Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA 30306.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2020