EDENFIELD, Charles Everett Charles Everett Edenfield, age 93, of Springboro, OH, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his residence. Charles was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 15, 1926 to the late George Everett and Dorothy (Martin) Edenfield. He grew up in Columbia, SC, attended USC and graduated from Furman University in 1947. While a student at Furman, he met his future wife, Nancy Lee Tysor, who survives him. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 22, 2019. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and was a member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA. Charles' working career of 61 years was spent with several companies including Southern Asbestos, Allied Chemical, Swedlow and Primex Plastics. Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy (Tysor) Edenfield, his daughter, Peggy Ann Gold and her husband R. Scott Gold, his granddaughter, Anna Lee Pandorf and her fianc?, Hanford Pittman, his sister, Alice E. Carter; 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 6 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew, 4 great-great-nieces, and 8 great-great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH with Reverend Shelli Latham and Chaplain Tom Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce DeLeon Atlanta, GA 30306 or Ohio , hospiceofdayton.org/donations.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020