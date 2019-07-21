FALLIS, Dr. Charles Dr. Charles Lynn Fallis, 93, of Tucker, passed away on Friday, July 19, from complications of pneumonia. Dr. Fallis was born on January 20, 1926, in Charlotte, Arkansas, to Callie Esther Churchill Fallis and Marvin Bishop Fallis. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a Signalman on the U.S.S. Grimes in the South Pacific during World War II. Dr. Fallis began a long teaching career at Southside High School and Pleasant Plains High School in Arkansas. From 1951-1969, he worked as a teacher, coach, principal, and Superintendent of Schools for the Dollarway School District in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Dr. Fallis served as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Educational Administration at Georgia State University in Atlanta from 1971-1992. Dr. Fallis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas College (now Lyon College) in Batesville; a Master's degree in Educational Administration from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee; and a Doctorate degree in Education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. While a student at Arkansas College he met the love of his life, Betty Jo Perry, and they were married on January 5, 1950. Dr. Fallis is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Betty Jo Perry Fallis; and two sisters, Virginia Kosser and Mary Helen Dobbins. He is survived by his son, Charles Perry Fallis (partner-Robert Stephen Matthews) of Atlanta; one sister, Charlotte Katherine Smith of Marianna, Arkansas; and special friends Dr. Farris and Barbara Womack of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Owen Skinner and Jane McCombs, both of Tucker. Dr. Fallis was a life-long Methodist and a long-time member of Tucker First United Methodist Church. Dr. Fallis was also a member of the Atlanta Track Club, and he ran the Peachtree Road Race for 38 consecutive years until age 91. There will be a Visitation in honor of Dr. Fallis on Monday evening, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m., at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 Lavista Rd., Tucker. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019