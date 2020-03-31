|
GILBERT, Charles Larry Charles Larry Gilbert, age 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. Larry was born in Leeds, Alabama, the son of James Clifford Coe, and Margie Lee Byers. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Morris Buford Gilbert. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, who served during the Vietnam War as a gunner extracting fellow servicemen from harms way. He was a graduate of Georgia State University, and worked in the communications field for several major companies, installing and testing complex electronic equipment. His work took him all over the United States and to many exotic locations overseas. He spent his last years working in the cellular industry in southeast Georgia, and was a highly regarded team member by all of his colleagues. Larry had two hobbies that he pursued during his life and was very passionate about: road racing and shooting. He served as a track official in many SCCA and IMSA events, including Le Mans Series races at Atlanta, Sebring, and Daytona. He shared his love of shooting and marksmanship with his son-in-law and grandson, and many friends. He was also a wonderful grandfather to his only grandchild Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his daughter, Ann Michelle Floyd, son-in-law Thomas Andrew Floyd, grandson Andrew Douglas Floyd, and several siblings. He will be cremated, followed by burial at sea with services aboard a U.S. Navy ship. ww.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2020