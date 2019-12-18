|
|
GOETZ, Charles David "Chuck" Charles "Chuck" David Goetz, age 83, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mr. Goetz was born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Clifford and Rose Catherine Keller Goetz. He was a retired photographer and a member of Nacoochee United Methodist Church. Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the White County Veteran's Society, as well as the American Legion, where he served as Legionnaire of the Year for ePost 2100 as well as Treasurer and Executive Officer, and was also a member of the Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Claybaugh. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Betty Barrett Goetz, Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Lance Steenson, Phoenix, Arizona, and Veronica and Chris McCutcheon, Frankfort, Kentucky; daughters, Gayle Goetz, Cleveland, and Karen Kuhner, Frankfort, Kentucky; son, Charles D. Goetz, Jr., McDonough, Georgia; grandchildren, Christopher Orcutt, Shannon McCutcheon, Michael Kuhner, Meagan McGlynn, Gina Steenson, Joseph Steenson; great-grandchild, Hailey McGlynn; sister, Mary Lawhon, Tallahassee, FL; nephew and wife, David and Wendy Claybaugh, Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:30 PM, on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Nacoochee United Methodist Church. The Rev. Keith Windmiller will officiate. Interment will follow at Decatur City Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends from 1 PM 3 PM, on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion ePost 2100 (1221 Bradford Park Lane, Auburn, GA 30011), Nacoochee United Methodist Church (http://nacoocheeumc.org/), or Northeast Georgia Veterans Society (https://www.ngvs.club/). To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019