Charles Greer
GREER, Charles David


Charles David Greer, age 64, from Norcross, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was son to the late Charles Wallace "Bud" Greer and Margaret Ivy Greer. Graduate of Norcross High School, where he played baseball, and went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management. David was a pastor as well as a career entrepreneur. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cathryn Lotze Greer, a son and daughter, Joey Greer (Danna) and Katie Cox (Brad), sisters, Amy McGill and Susan Greer, brother, John Greer, and grandchildren, Ian Greer, Henry Greer, Maggie Cox and Emma Cox. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1 PM, at the Crowell Brothers Funerals & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-575.




Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
