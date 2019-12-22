|
HAMILTON, Charles Charles Ray Hamilton, 98, of Decatur, Georgia, passed peacefully in his sleep on December 11, 2019. The son of George Andrew and Grace Harriet (Entwistle) Hamilton, he was raised in Arlington, VA, but attended school in Washington, D.C., along with his sisters Dorothy and Martha and brother Robert. In 1939, he graduated from Central High School. He attended Wheaton College and Duke University before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1942. During his three years of active duty he received his commission as a 2nd Lt. and his flight wings, and was as a pilot instructor in the Troop Carrier Command. He then served in the Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of Major in 1963. After active duty, Charles returned to Duke, earning an A.B. degree with a major in Economics in 1946. To further his education, he attended the University of Chicago, from which he received a Master of Business Administration degree (1947). In 1947 Charles married the love of his life, Helen Leonora Prine. The Hamilton family welcomed son Mark in 1948, followed by daughter Glenda in 1951 and son David in 1964. After frequent moves, the family settled permanently in Atlanta, GA, in 1963. In 1959 Charles began working for his last employer, Gulf Life Insurance Company, becoming a Regional Group Manager. He retired in 1986. During his career, Charles was a member of the Atlanta Sales & Marketing Executives, Inc. and the Atlanta Group Representatives Club. He was also a Kiwanian for many years, and was president of the Buckhead-Atlanta Kiwanis Club in 1977-78. In retirement, Charles was active in the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and served as Governor of that organization for Georgia in the late 1990s. He has also been listed in "Who's Who in Georgia." Charles was actively involved for many years in his church, Oak Grove United Methodist in Decatur, GA. In his leisure time Charles enjoyed golf, bridge, volunteering, travel and spending time at the family's cabin in North Carolina. Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 71 years, Helen P. Hamilton of Decatur, GA; his daughter, Glenda Hamilton of Avondale Estates, GA; and son David Hamilton of Atlanta, GA. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Hamilton; brother, Robert Hamilton; sisters: Dorothy Miller and Martha Hauber; and his son, Mark Hamilton, who died serving his country in 1971. A funeral service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, GA, on Monday, December 23, with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM, and the service following at 1 PM. After the service, Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at 2:30 PM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019