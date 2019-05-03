HAYNES, Jr., Charles Charles William Haynes, Jr., age 76 of Loganville, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Haynes; brother, Eddie Haynes; and grandson, Devin Haynes. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Maura Haynes, Patrick and Gigi Haynes; grandchildren and spouse, Destiny and Dominic Lewis, Dustin Haynes, Cayman Haynes; and sister, Carolyn Maddox. Mr. Haynes was the CEO and owner of Casino Adventures, Inc. He was member of the Atlanta Northlake Elks Lodge. As a respected member of the community, Charles was loved by many and friends to all. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Alec Ward officiating; interment will follow at Sewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1660 Sewell Church Road, Mansfield, GA 30055. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' honor to the Elks Aidmore, www.elksaidmore.com. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019