Charles Haynes Jr.

Charles Haynes Jr. Obituary
HAYNES, Jr., Charles Charles William Haynes, Jr., age 76 of Loganville, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Haynes; brother, Eddie Haynes; and grandson, Devin Haynes. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Maura Haynes, Patrick and Gigi Haynes; grandchildren and spouse, Destiny and Dominic Lewis, Dustin Haynes, Cayman Haynes; and sister, Carolyn Maddox. Mr. Haynes was the CEO and owner of Casino Adventures, Inc. He was member of the Atlanta Northlake Elks Lodge. As a respected member of the community, Charles was loved by many and friends to all. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Alec Ward officiating; interment will follow at Sewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1660 Sewell Church Road, Mansfield, GA 30055. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' honor to the Elks Aidmore, www.elksaidmore.com. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
