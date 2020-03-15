|
HEINZ, Charles Charles Henry Heinz of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on March 3, 2020, following a courageous, two-year-long battle with cancer. Born on January 7, 1956, in Atlanta, Charles graduated from The Westminster Schools (Class of 1974), University of Georgia (Class of 1978), and American College, where he earned his master's degree in Financial Services in 1983. His wife Patti and he met in their high school years at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, where he later served as an elder. Their marriage of 40 years was blessed with the joy of two wonderful daughters and sons-in-law, numerous golden retrievers, a deep connection to their church and friends, and travel. Charles worked in the financial planning and insurance industry for more than 42 years, and had the privilege of working with his father, and later, his oldest daughter, in the firm he ultimately led as president, Heinz-Daniel & Associates. He was a member of the Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club, Race Director of the Vinings Downhill 5k, President of Life Leaders of Georgia, past Director of the Atlanta Estate Planning Council, and past Director of the Atlanta Association of Financial Planners. In addition to Patti, Charles is survived by their daughters Heather Heinz Szyperski (Bobby) and Brooke Heinz Chaplain (Drew); grandson James Broyles Szyperski; brother William L. Heinz, III of Portland, Oregon; and sister Julia Heinz of Haines, Alaska. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30327. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Adele McKee Music Fund, Good Samaritan Health Center, or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020