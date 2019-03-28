HENSON, Jr., Charles Walton Charles Walton Henson, Jr. of Monroe, died on March 24, 2019. He was 95. Mr. Henson was born on March 3, 1924, the son of the late Charles Walton and Florence Wright Henson of Monroe. He graduated from Monroe High School and from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Mr. Henson was a veteran of World War II serving in the 409th Infantry Regiment of the 103rd Infantry Division of the United States Seventh Army. During his service as an officer, his division supported the southern invasion of France commencing in Marseille, advanced the allied offensive into the Ardennes Forest during the Battle of the Bulge and occupied Bavaria and Innsbruck, Austria, after the fall of the German forces. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Following World War II, he returned to Georgia Tech, graduating with a degree in industrial engineering. In 1947 he married the late Sue Withers Hutchens Henson of Huntsville, Alabama and joined his father, Charles W Henson, Sr., in developing and managing Charles W. Henson Manufacturing Co., a producer of men's clothing under brands that included Red Fox work clothes and Thunderbird slacks. At the death of his father in 1965, Mr. Henson ran the company until 1970, when it was acquired by Carwood Manufacturing. Following the sale of the business, he took advantage of various investment and entrepreneurial opportunities until he retired. He was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry and sang in the choir, the American Apparel Manufacturers Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Mr. Henson is survived by his daughters, Susan Henson Frost (Randall) of Gainesville and Ellen Henson Rogers (John) of St. Simons Island; grandchildren Susannah Frost Yost (Jeff), Charles Randall Frost (Elizabeth), John Jarman Rogers, Jr., Ellen Newman Rogers, Mary Woodson Felker (Stephen), Bruce Walton Blackwood and James Bibb Blackwood; and great-grandchildren Mary Florence Felker, George Stephen Felker III, Adeline Bradley Yost, Anna Claiborne Yost, Charles Henson Frost and Catherine Withers Frost. He was preceded in death by his wife, his daughter, Florence Henson Blackwood, and son-in-law, Bruce Randall Blackwood. Mr. Henson and his wife cared for Florence's children, Mary Woodson Felker and Bruce and James Blackwood after Florence's death in 2001. A funeral service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Monroe on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Patricia Merchant officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 949 Holly Hill Road, Monroe, following the burial. Contributions may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Monroe, Georgia. 30655 or a . Meadows Funeral Home Inc., of Monroe is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary