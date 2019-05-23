|
HOOD, Charles W. Celebration of Life for Mr. Charles W. Hood age 81, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hillside Chapel & Truth Center 2450 Cascade Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment will take place at Lincoln Cemetery to 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Visitation will take place at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL on FRIDAY, MAY 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM with a WAKE from 5:45PM-6:45PM. Memories of Mr. Hood will be cherished by his wife, Evaughn Hood; his daughter Twanya Hood Hill (Byron); his son Brett M. Hood; three grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656 www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019