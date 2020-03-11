|
|
HOPKINS, Charles Earl "Hoppy" Charles Earl "Hoppy" Hopkins, age 82, of Gainesville, GA, passed away on March 7, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Hoppy was born Dec. 17, 1937 in Atlanta, GA to the late Clarence and Ann (Howard) Hopkins. He attended North Fulton High School and upon graduation he attended Wofford College where he was SAE and then attended Georgia State University. He was a member of the "Buckhead Boys". Hoppy was a Scout Master in the Atlanta District for more than 20 years and he received the Silver Beaver Award. Hoppy and his wife Betsy were former members of Northwoods UMC in Doraville, and are now both members of First Baptist Church of Gainesville where he served as a deacon and as a Stephen Minister. He served at NEGMC as a Mended Hearts Volunteer. Hoppy is survived by his wife, Betsy Hopkins, son, Scott Hopkins, daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Hopkins Thomason and husband Chris, grandchildren, Morgan Hopkins, Anna Grace Hopkins, Catie Ray Blackman and husband Ricky, sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Jerry Erickson, as well as nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to BSA, 1800 Circle 75 Parkway Atlanta, GA 30339, Mended Hearts Chapter 302 NEGMC, 743 Spring Street Gainesville, GA 30501 or First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to: www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020