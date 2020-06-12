HOPKINS, Charles Mr. Charles Hopkins, age 62 of Social Circle, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, June 13, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Bro. Leonard Couch will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Henrietta Rucker Hopkins, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John A. and Dollie Mae Williams, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Solomon. He is survived by his loving wife, Johnnie Mae Hopkins, son and daughter-in-law, Alden and Zulema Williams of Powder Springs, daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Williams-Holton and Joseph Holton of Ocean Springs, MS, grandchildren, Alden Williams, Jr. of Powder Springs, Angelo, Keyana, and Jeremiah Fields, siblings, Gerald Hopkins of Auburn, Earnest Hopkins of Indianapolis, IN, Vincent Hopkins of Gainesville, Kenneth and Estella Hopkins of Hindsville, Delane Hopkins of Macon, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Louise McBride of Uvalda, John Clifford Williams of Wrightsville, Eloise and Sammie Grant of Albany, James and Maxine Williams of Alamo, Salonia Clay of McVernon, Sheila and Willie Nesbit of Vidalia. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 3 PM on Saturday, June 13, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.