HUESTIS, Charles Spicer June 19, 1935-July 16, 2019 Charles Spicer Huestis, beloved husband, father, grandfather,and friend passed away on July 16 after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. Charlie is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Adele C. Huestis. Together they took great pride in their family and raised four children, Tom, Jennifer, Andy and Rob, all of whom will miss their father tremendously. Charlie is also survived by the lights of his life, his 11 adored and adoring grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Ann Christensen, as well as several sisters- and brothers-in-law. Charlie was born on June 19, 1935 in Portland, Maine to Doris Rideout Huestis and Charles Stanley Huestis. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy and Hebron Academy, where he excelled in football, basketball, and tennis. Charlie received his BA in History from the University of Bridgeport where he was Captain of the Men's Tennis Team and a member of Theta Sigma fraternity. Charlie served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Charlie had a long and satisfying career as a sales executive for Westvaco and Mead paper companies. He traveled extensively though out the world on business and with his family. His trips included visits to Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. During the latter part of his career, Charlie oversaw the Asian division for Mead and spent several years living with Adele in Tokyo. Charlie was an avid sportsman throughout his life and continued to play golf and tennis into his 80s, competing in many tournaments with his friends and family along the way. Charlie was a kind and generous man who loved life. He enjoyed spending summers in West Falmouth, Massachusetts, doing the things he loved best: socializing and spending time with his friends and family, playing golf, and tennis, and especially long, joyous and raucous croquet tournaments with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service in his honor will be held at St. Barnabas Church in Falmouth, Mass. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019