JACOBSON, Charles Mr. Charles Jacobson of Fayetteville passed away February 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Letha Mae "Rose" Jacobson and brother, Klebert Jacobson. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Stanfield and her husband Tim of Tyrone; wife, Katherleen Jacobson of Milledgeville, GA and her loving family members; brother, Harvey Jacobson of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Brandon and Megan Stanfield; Ryan and Melissa Stanfield; great grandchildren, Skarlett, Dakota and Josephine Rose. Charles retired from Nabisco in 1982 after a career of 43 years with the company. He started in Austin, Texas as a shipping clerk and they served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. Upon his discharge from the service, he resumed to work at Nabisco in Houston. His career moved him to Buffalo, New York; Chicago, Illinois; New York City, New York; Denver, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia; and he retired from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania bakery as their Plant Manager. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until service at the church on Saturday. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12 o'clock at Northside Baptist Church, 1001 N. Jefferson St., NE, Milledgeville, GA 31061. A graveside service will be held at Palm Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery at 2500 E. Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX. on Tuesday, February 12th at 11 o'clock . The family and friends will assemble at Beck Funeral Home at 15709 Ranch Road 620 North Austin, TX at 10:30 . In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles can be made to Northside Baptist Church or Palm Valley Lutheran Church. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary