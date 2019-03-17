|
|
Charles Jaylen Boykins 8/26/98-3/17/2018 In Honor of my son, Charles Jaylen Boykins, on his 1 year anniversary of Eternal Life this St. Patrick's Day . Still feels like this morning yet feels like forever. Although you quoted so many times that "Time is just an Illusion" it feels very real to the many that love & miss you. Happy St. Patrick's Day in Heaven My First, My Handsome, My only SonShine. Love Mommy, Cheyenne, Mimi, ET, Axel, Alana, Rachael & Harrison
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019