JOHNSON, Dr., Charles Garden It is with heavy hearts the family of Dr. Charles Garden Johnson announces his passing on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Charles is the son of Thomas Clark Johnson and Eleanor Garden. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Charles graduated from Boys High in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 where he was a Seaman, First Class. He attended the University of Georgia and went on to earn his doctorate degree in medicine. Charles had a life long passion for medicine and for helping people. He practiced medicine for fifty years and upon his retirement he continued for the next ten years in the medical field as director of the Good Shepherd Clinic. Over these years, Charles was honored and recognized with many accolades for his years of dedication to the community. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Rita (Treadwell) and his six children, Michael, Kathryn (Samir) Namour, Barbara (Jan) Ozer, Charles, John, and Caroline (Dale) Estes. He will also be remembered by his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 6, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church with Fr. John Koziol, OFM Conv. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 PM - 8 PM, Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in his name to: Good Shepherd Clinic, 6392 Murphy Dr., Morrow, GA 30260, www.goodshepherdclinic.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020