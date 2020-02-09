|
|
JOHNSTON, Jr., Charles A. "Chip" Atlanta interior designer, Charles A. Johnston, Jr. (Chip), died peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 87. An Atlanta native, Chip attended Emory University, graduated from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He later studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, NY. His classic, elegant style coupled with his personal charm made for many longterm clients and friends. Over his 60-plus year career in design, Chip worked throughout metro Atlanta as well as the Carolinas, Florida, Virginia, Buffalo and Boston. His work has been featured in Veranda, Southern Living and Southern Accents. He was also active in his professional organizations ASID and ISDA among others. He served as an officer in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Chip and his life partner of nearly 50 years, Frank M. Monger (deceased 2012) were enthusiastic contributors to the arts in Atlanta. They loved traveling together throughout Europe, North America and Asia. A memorial service is scheduled at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 Saint Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327 at 2 PM, on Feb. 29. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Atlanta Opera or Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. A private interment at Westview Cemetery will be at a later date. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020