|
|
KIMSEY, Charles Charles "Dexter" Kimsey, age 93 of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Bold Springs United Methodist Church in Monroe. Rev. Jim Draper will officiate. Dexter was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the State and Federal Government as a Public Health Administrator and was also a member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church. Dexter was preceded in death by his first wife, Thora Olsen Kimsey, and his son, Charles Dexter Kimsey, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Kimsey of Bethlehem; Sons and Daughters-in-law: Eric Kimsey of Harrisonburg, VA; Michael and Angie Kimsey of Bold Springs; David and Sofia Kimsey of Oxnard, CA; Philip and Debbie Kimsey of Gainesville; Step Children: Melanie and Ron Bearden of Clearview, FL; Millie Brobston and Ron Garcia Fogarty of Chapel Hill, NC; Brother and Sister-in-law: Richard and Annie Kimsey of Homer; Grandchildren: Faithe Kimsey, Erik Kimsey, Joseph Kimsey, Bethany Marcinik, Caleb Kimsey, Abby Kimsey, Adam Kimsey, David Bellos, Ellen Kimsey, Elizabeth Kimsey, Christina Kimsey, Aaron Bearden, Carissa Williams, Camilo Garcia Fogarty; and Great-Grandchildren: Amon Kimsey, Jaxon Marcinik, & Owen Kimsey. The family would like to personally thank the following people for the wonderful care, love and attention given to Dexter in his final days: the staff of Gateway Gardens Assisted Living in Bethlehem; Virginia Hill a longtime personal aide; nurses and personal aides with Hospice of Northeast Georgia, and the personal aides with the Athens office of Visiting Angels. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Dexter's honor to the Bold Springs United Methodist Church, 7625 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019