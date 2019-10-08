|
KIMSEY, Charles Charles "Dexter" Kimsey, age 93, of Bethlehem, Georgia, entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bold Springs United Methodist Church in Monroe, Georgia. Rev. Jim Draper will officiate. Dexter served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. He worked several years for the Georgia Department of Public Health and spent most of his career as a Public Health Administrator for the federal government. He was a member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church. Dexter leaves behind a legacy of his family and a treasure trove of memories and great stories. He was a man of many talents and hobbies (weekend farmer, loved anything mechanical, avid fisherman of the Georgia coast, raised dalmations, and much more). Dexter was preceded in death by his first wife, Thora Olsen Kimsey, and his son, Charles Dexter "Bo" Kimsey, Jr. He is survived by his second wife, Charlotte Kimsey of Bethlehem, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law: Kathie Kimsey of Duluth, GA; Eric Kimsey of Harrisonburg, VA; Michael and Angie Kimsey of Bold Springs, GA; David and Sofia Kimsey of Oxnard, CA; Philip and Debbie Kimsey of Gainesville, GA; stepchildren: Melanie and Ronnie Bearden of Clearview, FL; Millie Brobston and Ron Garcia-Fogarty of Chapel Hill, NC; brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Annie Kimsey of Alto, GA; grandchildren: Faithe Kimsey, Erik Kimsey, Joseph Kimsey, Bethany Marcinik, Caleb Kimsey, Abby Kimsey, Adam Kimsey, David Bellos, Ellen Kimsey, Elizabeth Kimsey, and Christina Kimsey; step-grandchildren: Aaron Bearden, Carissa Williams, and Camilo Garcia-Brobston; and great-grandchildren: Amon Kimsey, Jaxon Marcinik, and Owen Kimsey. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dexter's honor to Bold Springs United Methodist Church, 7625 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019