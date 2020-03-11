Services
Charles King


1930 - 2020
Charles King Obituary
KING, Charles Lamar Mr. Charles Lamar King, age 89, of Newnan, GA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home. Mr. King was born in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 22, 1930 to the late George and Addie Bond King. He retired from the State of Georgia as the Director of Georgia Bond Sales and Georgia Finance Commission and afterward enjoyed travelling and spending time with family. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and also a member of Unity Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geline King, and sons, Gary and wife Allison King of Newnan, GA and Barry King of Covington, GA. The funeral service will be on Thursday, March 12, at 2 PM, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Pilgrim officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. Friends may visit the family prior to the from 1 PM, until the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory | 770-253-4580
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020
