|
|
|
BALL, Charles L. Celebration Of Life Services for Mr. Charles L. Ball will be held on Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 @ 1pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; ATL., GA. (30331); Family and friends will assemble at Cascade Chapel starting at 12:30. Interment: Lincoln Cem. He is survived by his wife Janie Ball, daughter Janita L. (Michael) Beeks; sons Ralph C. (Sonia ) Ball and Michael W. (Katheryn) Ball; grand and great-grandchildren; sisters Gervis Manson and Gloria Ross many other other relatives and friends. Sun., public viewing 12 noon till 6:00. (404) 349-3000) MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More