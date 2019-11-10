|
LAWRENCE, Charles Edward "Slick" A WWII Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, born in Pickens County, AL and longtime resident of Smyrna, GA, died peacefully at home in Ponce Inlet, FL on October 15th. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alice, and oldest son Eddie. He is survived by his children Nancy Argo, Becky Taylor (Stephen), Steve Lawrence, 8 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Campground during Campmeeting in Ethelsville AL on July 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Memorials can be made to Tabernacle Campground, 208 Arrowfeather Dr. NE, Meridianville, AL 35759.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019