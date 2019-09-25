|
MANN, III, Charles Henry Charles Henry Mann III, 77, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 23rd, 2019. He fought the good fight and is now in the arms of our perfect Father, Jesus Christ. Charles was the beloved husband of Louise Dodd Mann and the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Charles Henry Mann, Jr. Charles was born on April 30th, 1942, in White Plains, New York. Charles attended Northfield Mount Herman Prep school in Massachusetts, the University of Michigan, and graduated from the University of Toledo. Charles made a move to Atlanta in 1975 and remained a devoted resident for all of his adult life. In 1976, he saw a great opportunity to quench his entrepreneurial thirst and opened a sporting goods showroom in the Atlanta Mart. While busy running his business, he also experienced first-hand the helplessness and difficulties of managing the critical care of his father with advanced Alzheimer's disease. Inspired to help others as a result of that challenging experience, Charles built the first purpose-built, free-standing Assisted Living Community, The Mann House, in Atlanta. For over 35 years, Charles worked tirelessly to provide the finest home-like, residential senior living communities in the greater Atlanta area. Charles' guidance and expertise in the senior housing industry helped thousands of families cope with the uncertainty and fear of caring for a loved one with dementia and Alzheimer's. Many refer to Charles as the founder and trail-blazer of senior living in the great state of Georgia. Charles took great pride in his beloved, devoted employees at The Mann House of Sandy Springs/Buckhead, The Mann House of Cumming, two hospice inpatient facilities, and a home care company. His devotion to serving seniors with dementia and Alzheimer's will live on through his employees (or as he calls them, his daughters and sons) at The Mann Houses in Sandy Springs/Buckhead and Cumming, Georgia. Charles was also an avid, accomplished sailor. His love for sailing began as a boy when his family would spend summers in Long Island, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Block Island, and Stockbridge, MA. He continued to sail throughout his adult life, gaining great enjoyment from sharing his sailing adventures with family and friends. Charles was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Charles leaves behind his beloved bride, Louise Dodd Mann, daughter, Marie Mann Ruiz and her husband, Bob, of Anna, Texas, son Charles Henry Mann IV of Atlanta, son Taylor Peck and wife Megan of Atlanta, daughter Caroline Holt and husband Alex of Atlanta, and sister Sandra Weghorn of Hiram. He loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren, Mabry, Greydon, and Lillian Ruiz of Anna, Texas and Dominic and Bowdoin Holt of Atlanta. Outside of family, Charles was the ultimate renaissance man and was always planning the next adventure (usually involving sailing God's beautiful oceans) and did so up until a month ago. When asked if he would ever retire, he would answer, "When the good Lord fires me, then I will." Interests: Buckhead Coalition, Business Executives for National Security (BENS), Burge, Palm Beach Yacht Club, Capital City Club A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27th @ 2:00pm EST at Wieuca Road Baptist Church (3626 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30326. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Homestead Hospice Hope Foundation in memory of Charles Henry Mann III (10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019