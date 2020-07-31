1/1
Charles Martin
MARTIN, Charles Horton "Charlie" 7-11-1935 7-22-2020 On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Charles "Charlie" Horton Martin passed away at the age of 85. Charlie was born on July 11, 1935 in Euharlee, Georgia to Robert Lewis Martin and Rebecca Alieen (Emerson) Martin. He received his Accounting degree from Georgia State University and was a partner with J. M. Clayton Company Electrical Contractors for 30 years. In 1961, he married his beloved wife, Dian Schreffler Martin and together raised three children. His wife Dian preceded Charles in death. He is survived by his children Charles "Chuck" H. Martin, Jr., wife Desiree and children Cameron and Olivia; his daughter Donna Martin Jennings, her husband Scott and son Ethan; and Carl M. Martin and his children Grant and Ally. His brother, Frank and his wife, Dottie, and his nephew, Don Schreffler and his wife, Shirley, and children Victoria and Don III also survive him. Funeral services will be held at A. S Turner and Sons in Decatur on Saturday, August 1, 2020. More information at www.asturner.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
