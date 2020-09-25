1/
Charles May
1931 - 2020
MAY, Rev. Charles Scott


The Reverend Charles Scott May, 89, of Atlanta, GA died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Canterbury Court in Atlanta, GA. He was born in Little Rock, AR on March 4, 1931, the son of the late Guy Noel May and Louise Scott May. He was ordained into the priesthood in 1958 at Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, AR. He was Curate at Christ Church, Little Rock, AR from 1957 to 1958. Father May then became Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newport, AR from 1958 to 1966. From 1966 to 1971 he served as Senior Assistant of Trinity Church in Columbia, South Carolina. He also served as Chaplain at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston from 1972 to 1973. In 1973, he became Rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA where he retired in 1996. At the time of his retirement a ring of eight bells cast in England were placed in the bell tower of St James Church and the largest of these bells named "The Great Scott" and inscribed "Let us speak the truth in love." He was preceded in death by his sister, Thankful Ann "Tankie" McFall, brother-in-law, James T. McFall, Sr. and nephew Noel Wilson "Buddy" McFall. Survivors include 2 nephews, James T. McFall, Jr. (Pam) of White Hall, AR and Terrell S. McFall, Sr. (Debbie) of Rogers, AR and 3 great-nieces (Lindsey, Laurie, & Brittany) and 2 great-nephews (Scott & Jay). He had 6 great-great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions there will not be a service at All Saints Episcopal Church but there will be 2 private family burial services to commit his ashes in Graceland Cemetery, Pine Bluff, AR and Kanuga, the Episcopal Conference Center near Hendersonville, NC. Please visit www.mariettafuneralhome.org to express condolences and view full obituary.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
