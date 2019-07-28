|
McDOWELL, III, Charles Wheeler "Chuck" Died July 16, 2019 at his home after a 4 year battle with cancer. Born July 19, 1958 to Diane Smith Rowell (Roger) and Charles Wheeler McDowell Jr (Sharon) He is survived by his wife Corrie Johnson McDowell, daughter Lauren McDowell Moultrie (John), son Robert Charles McDowell (Mary Alice) and 4 grandsons, as well as his brother Mike McDowell (Elaine), sister Cindy McDowell Dillon (Keith) and their families. A memorial service was held on July 21st at Perimeter Church in Johns Creek GA Chuck was born in New Orleans LA. He moved to Atlanta when he was six . He attended Lakeside High School and Auburn University. He and his wife enjoyed cheering on the Auburn Tigers. Chuck was employed by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and was passionate about helping others invest and save money. He also loved his family well and loved being "Papa" to his grandsons. His motto was "Love God and Love People" and he spent the last 4 years doing just that. Another passion was writing and performing songs under the name ESOEBO (Eclectic Selections of Eerything but Opera) An active member of Perimeter Church, he served as an elder and sang solos. Donations in Chuck's name can be made to Camp All America, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek GA 30097. Chuck always hoped his grandchildren would attend this camp which is associated with Perimeter Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019