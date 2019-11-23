|
|
MERIDETH, Charles Waymond Dr. Charles Waymond Merideth was born November 2, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to the late Charlie and Myrtice Ruth Wilson Merideth. Following his mother's passing, from the age of 10, he was raised by his loving grandparents Rosa and John Wilson. He attended Turner High School and entered Morehouse College at the age of 15. Dr. Merideth graduated magna cum laude from Morehouse College in 1961 with a BS in chemistry and mathematics while also holding the college's all-time batting average of .463. Dr. Merideth turned down major league baseball contracts, electing to spend the summer as a research scientist at the Lockheed Georgia Company in Atlanta. He went on to the University of California, Berkeley to receive a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1965 and was a post-doctoral Fellow at the University of Illinois. As a professor and college administrator, Dr. Merideth accrued numerous and varied honors and distinctions. His passion was education and assuring equal access to opportunities in science and mathematics for minority students. He served as Director of the Atlanta University Center Dual Degree Engineering Program, Provost and then Chancellor of the Atlanta University Center and retired as President of New York City College of Technology. Dr. Merideth married the love of his life, the late Rebecca Ann Little Merideth in 1961. He is survived by his daughters, Kelli Poindexter (Kevin) and Cheryl Alexander (Patrick); five grandchildren Patrick Alexander, Jr. (Yvette), Charles Poindexter, Merideth Alexander, Chelsie Poindexter and Christopher Poindexter; three great-grandchildren Dominic Alexander, Avery Poindexter and Diana Alexander and host of other family & friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Impact United Methodist Church, 2323 Sylvan Road, East Point, Ga. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019