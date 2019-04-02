|
|
NASH, Charles David Charles David Nash died March 28, 2019, in Atlanta Georgia after a hard battle with chronic illness. At his request, no service will be held. Mr. Nash was born February 8, 1943, in Atlanta. He graduated from Bass High School and Georgia State University. He was always generous with his smile, his time and his skill. Though an avid golfer and tennis player, hunting the beach for sharks' teeth and enjoying a Coca-Cola were his most favored pursuits. He supported Atlanta Botanical Gardens, Humane Society, Olympics and USO. He was preceded in death by his father Floyd and mother Ida Lee and brother Ben. Charlie is survived by his wife, Augusta Horsey Nash, and his family Harriette, Eleanor, Buzz, Cynthia, Jerri, Greg, Paren, Chris, Spring, Peter, Jesse, Sarah, Linus, Henry, Charlotte and John.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019