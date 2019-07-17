NORTON III, Charles Zachry Charles Zachry Norton, III died on July 11, 2019 at the Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease. He was the son of the late Charles Zachry Norton, Jr. and Annette Downs Norton of Atlanta, GA. Born in Atlanta on December 6, 1935, he spent most of his life in Atlanta, but his happiest moments were living in Big Canoe, GA before his illness. Charles earned a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was in the insurance business and with Century 21 Realty Company. Charles was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Shriners International. He also enjoyed participating in the Peachtree Road Race and being a member of the Atlanta Track Club. Charles is survived by his wife, Beverly Bryson Norton and many dear cousins and special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jane Norton and an infant twin brother. Special thanks go out to the staff of the Fountainview Center for his excellent care and to the Kemp family for their love and support during his extended illness. Also, many thanks to the Crossroads Hospice for their calls, visits, and support. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Historic Decatur Cemetery. Memorial gifts in his memory may be made to: The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease; 2631 North Druid Hills Road, NE; Atlanta, GA 30329. To share a condolence or a memory with the family, please visit their memorial page at www.asturner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019