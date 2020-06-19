Charles Pair

PAIR, Charles "Jerry" 04/22/1941 06/14/2020 Charles "Jerry" Pair was an Atlanta native and lifelong resident. He grew up on 15th Street and continued to live in close proximity to his former neighborhood. He received an interior design degree from Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota and he often recalled his first decorating job at Cloudt's grocery on Peachtree. Jerry became a pioneer in the Interior Design industry. He became one of the first designers to seek out sophisticated products to sell to the design community in the South during the early days. In 1970, Jerry started Jerry Pair & Associates in Atlanta and opened the showroom at ADAC where it still operates. His Miami showroom opened in 1971. 50 years later the showrooms carry on his legacy, providing interior designers with exceptional products. In 1993, Jerry Pair was awarded the national distribution contract for Jim Thompson Thai Silk Co., and in 1997, he became the national distributor for Dedar Italian fabrics. Jerry Pair passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was a member of All Saints Church, and loved spending time in Ft. Lauderdale and Highlands, NC. He supported Meals on Wheels, Ringling College, American Society of Interior Designers, The Highlands Playhouse Theater and Atlanta's Museum of Contemporary Art. Jerry is survived by Mr. Don Pair, his nephew, and Don's three sons Charlie, Clayton and Carson. Mr. Charles Jerry Pair will be interred at Oakland cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the above charities are gratefully appreciated by the family.



