Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles PERINCHIEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles PERINCHIEF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles PERINCHIEF Obituary
PERINCHIEF, Charles Leslie Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Charles Leslie Perinchief, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:30 P.M. at The Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jesse Gordon, Officiating. Interment, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, Charlotte, North Carolina. Survivors include, sister, Ann Perinchief Allen; special niece, Angela Ann Allen; nephews, Kenneth L. (Mirla) Perinchief, II and Jonathan Tugman; great niece, Kennay Richards; great-great niece, Kennedy; great-great nephew, Kingsten; cousins, Najeedah Stover, Deidre Collins (Michael) Rodgers, Stephanie Bridgewaters, Andre (JoLynn) Warner, Alendra Warner and Ireland Warner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 2:00 P.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now