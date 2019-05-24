|
PERINCHIEF, Charles Leslie Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Charles Leslie Perinchief, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:30 P.M. at The Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jesse Gordon, Officiating. Interment, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, Charlotte, North Carolina. Survivors include, sister, Ann Perinchief Allen; special niece, Angela Ann Allen; nephews, Kenneth L. (Mirla) Perinchief, II and Jonathan Tugman; great niece, Kennay Richards; great-great niece, Kennedy; great-great nephew, Kingsten; cousins, Najeedah Stover, Deidre Collins (Michael) Rodgers, Stephanie Bridgewaters, Andre (JoLynn) Warner, Alendra Warner and Ireland Warner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 2:00 P.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019