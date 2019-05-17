PHILLIPS Jr., Charles Theodore "Chad" Charles "Chad" Theodore Phillips, Jr., age 50, passed away at his home in Suwanee, GA, on May 14 2019. Chad attended Berkmar High School where he played soccer and was a member of the band. He later graduated from Georgia Tech ('91) with a BS in Building Construction and was a proud member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He was an avid Georgia Tech fan but his greatest role was being a Dad. He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Younts Phillips. He is survived by his two sons, Charlie and Conner Phillips; his father and step-mother, Charles (Sr.) "Ted"and Paula Phillips; his sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Mark Cain; his step-sister Carrie Johns and step-brother Michael Jarrard; his nieces and nephews, Stacy (husband Lee) Toler; Aaron (wife Rececca) Cain, Shelton Cain, Joseph Johns and Lily Johns; his aunt Janice Younts Hagan; the mother of his children, Jennifer Lucas Phillips; and several cousins. The wear of Georgia Tech apparel is welcomed and appreciated. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made at any Regions Bank to the account of Charles Lucas Phillips and/or Conner Dodd Phillips. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com A viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, May 18th at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019