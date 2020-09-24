HINTON, Charles Charles R. Hinton, "Ronnie", of DeKalb County, GA passed away September 20, 2020, at the age of 79, from infection complications in his blood system. His final suffering was short and mostly he passed away peacefully. Ronnie was born July 8, 1941 to the late Nora Belle (Gardner) and Thomas Hinton. He was the youngest of five children. He married the late Rebecca Waddell and they had one son, Michael. In 1973, he married the late Eugenia Henry, bringing him stepson Dean Findley. His brother, Tom, introduced him to his first employment bagging groceries and assisting customers for tips. He saved enough money for his first car, a '54 Mercury that he was proud of to his last breath. He graduated Southwest DeKalb High School, ever a proud Panther. In the 1960's he began a career in aircraft production with Lockheed. During a '70s Lockheed layoff he enjoyed working as a produce manager for Colonial Grocery. Lockheed re-hired and he continued there, building C-130 aircraft until retirement in the 1980's. Prior to the digital age, with dedicated research through county archives and grave sites, he created the definitive genealogy of his Hinton family tree back to 1066 and beyond, all by hand. His final years were challenged from a defective hip implant which resulted in a blood infection that never fully subsided. Music was an important part of his life, evidenced beautifully by his phone calls to loved ones on Christmas Eve to sing "Silent Night" to them. He loved family, fresh flowers, animals, his personal caregivers, and almost every person who came into his life. In his own special way, Ronnie loved Love itself. Visitation, Sunday September 27, 4 - 8 PM, A.S. Turner and Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Graveside service, Monday September 28, 11 AM, Stockbridge City Cemetery, 4380 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



